AppTrack

By KickCode

Description

AppTrack is a macOS app that tracks the apps you have open on your Mac, and captures the time spent in each one, so you can see where you are spending the most time. This will help you to identify bad habits, and adjust over time to being more productive when it counts. The data never leaves your computer, and is solely for your own personal use and betterment.

AppTrack
  • $2.99
  • Category: Productivity
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 1.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 KickCode Ltd
Rated 4+

Compatibility: macOS 10.13 or later, 64-bit processor

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

