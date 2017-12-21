AppTrack
By KickCode
Open the Mac App Store to buy and download apps.
Description
AppTrack is a macOS app that tracks the apps you have open on your Mac, and captures the time spent in each one, so you can see where you are spending the most time. This will help you to identify bad habits, and adjust over time to being more productive when it counts. The data never leaves your computer, and is solely for your own personal use and betterment.
Screenshots
- $2.99
- Category: Productivity
- Released: Dec 21, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 1.3 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: KickCode Ltd
- © 2017 KickCode Ltd
Compatibility: macOS 10.13 or later, 64-bit processor