iPhone Screenshots

Description

A high resolution model of the Roman Colosseum and Chichen itza which can be placed anywhere around you in Augmented Reality.

Current features:

- High Resolution model of the Colosseum in Rome

- High Resolution model of the Chichen Itza (Mayan pyramids in Mexico)

- High Resolution model of the Stonehenge

- Dynamic lighting

- 1:1, 1:10 and 1:100 scaling of the model to fit comfortably indoors and outdoors

- Rotating and moving the model

- New buildings will be added periodically


We've found that the app looks best if you place the building outside in 1:1 size. Since it is quite large, it looks better on a field, or a park.

The 1:10 size generally allows the placement of the building on a lawn or a small park, while 1:100 fits most living rooms and even some tables.

What's New

Version 1.2

- Adding Stonehenge

Information

Seller
Boyan Penev
Size
263.8 MB
Category
Entertainment
Compatibility
Requires iOS 11.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© 2018 Boyan Penev
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.