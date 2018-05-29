A high resolution model of the Roman Colosseum and Chichen itza which can be placed anywhere around you in Augmented Reality.



Current features:



- High Resolution model of the Colosseum in Rome



- High Resolution model of the Chichen Itza (Mayan pyramids in Mexico)



- High Resolution model of the Stonehenge



- Dynamic lighting



- 1:1, 1:10 and 1:100 scaling of the model to fit comfortably indoors and outdoors



- Rotating and moving the model



- New buildings will be added periodically





We've found that the app looks best if you place the building outside in 1:1 size. Since it is quite large, it looks better on a field, or a park.



The 1:10 size generally allows the placement of the building on a lawn or a small park, while 1:100 fits most living rooms and even some tables.