AR History - Famous Buildings 4+
Explore real buildings in AR
Boyan Penev
-
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
A high resolution model of the Roman Colosseum and Chichen itza which can be placed anywhere around you in Augmented Reality.
Current features:
- High Resolution model of the Colosseum in Rome
- High Resolution model of the Chichen Itza (Mayan pyramids in Mexico)
- High Resolution model of the Stonehenge
- Dynamic lighting
- 1:1, 1:10 and 1:100 scaling of the model to fit comfortably indoors and outdoors
- Rotating and moving the model
- New buildings will be added periodically
We've found that the app looks best if you place the building outside in 1:1 size. Since it is quite large, it looks better on a field, or a park.
The 1:10 size generally allows the placement of the building on a lawn or a small park, while 1:100 fits most living rooms and even some tables.
What's New
Version 1.2
- Adding Stonehenge
Information
- Seller
- Boyan Penev
- Size
- 263.8 MB
- Category
- Entertainment
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2018 Boyan Penev
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.