AR Solo Basketball
By Liwei Yu
Description
In AR Solo Basketball, you can play shoot hoops wherever you are, whenever it is. Just let the app detect an open space floor, it will set a basketball court on it, and you can start!
If you are new to AR technology, this will surprise you!
If you love basketball, this will wow you and you will never stop!
v1.00
- Static tracking, place the court on the floor.
- Your moving distance tracking.
- Real-time court shot tracking so you can see where you made and missed.
- Field goal tracking.
- Social share with Twitter and Facebook.
------Requires iOS 11 and iPhone 6s or above.
One of the coolest AR apps!
This is such a cool, fun app! Loving it so far!
- Free
- Category: Games
- Released: Sep 23, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 60.0 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Liwei Yu
- © 2017 Liwei Studio
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.