Are.na

By Charles Broskoski

Description

Are.na is a platform for creative thinking and collaborative research. Collect anything, organize your thoughts, and develop ideas over time.

- Save and organize any kind of content into collections.

- Arrange your links, videos, images, and texts in a clean, distraction-free space.

- Share ideas and organize projects with anyone, anywhere. Invite friends to work together privately or collaborate in public.

- Tap into a thoughtful community where curiosity and collaboration are valued.

- Break out of your filter bubble. Are.na is powered by people, not ads.

- Control your privacy in one tap. Are.na will never see your private content or hand over your data.

Customer Reviews

yay

love arena & love the app!

  • Category: Social Networking
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0.4
  • Size: 65.0 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © When It Changed Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

