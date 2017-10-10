Art.com 4+
The Art.com app is the fun, easy, and immersive way to experience art on the go. Plus, with Gallery Wall Designer and ArtView™, we’re the first and only app that lets you envision art in YOUR space.
We’ve put curated collections, fine art, framing options, and art prints right where you need them most: In the palm of your hand. Intuitive navigation and easy ways to save your favorites make for an effortless shopping and buying experience.
Gallery Wall Designer allows you to shop your own personalized dream gallery – and get it up on your wall. Choose your artwork; try different frames, sizes, and layouts; then use ArtView™ to see how it looks in your space.
We can help you discover new artists, but all your favorites are here as well. From classic masters like Monet, Picasso, and Degas to pop and abstract works from Warhol, Lichtenstein, and Rothko.
You can shop for stuff you’d expect, like photography and fine art prints. But we also have a fantastic selection of frames, mats, canvas, wood mount, art on metal, hand painted art, home décor, and more. Plus don’t forget: art makes a great gift!
Have feedback? Email us anytime at artios@art.com
What's New
Version 1.5
*ArtView™ - Our proprietary 3D augmented reality tool lets you envision any Art.com piece of art on YOUR wall. Leading-edge technology that’s actually FUN to use, ArtView™ can help take the guesswork out of choosing the right art for your space.
*Gallery Wall Designer - It’s never been easier to curate your own home gallery – AND get it on your wall. Scroll through a variety of moods, or choose your own. One-tap gallery wall purchasing and free shipping make it easy to create the home gallery of your dreams.
Customer Reviews
Limited
J.,C.,
Does not support their own webpage’s Photos to Art function. That’s a shame since it would make it a lot easier to buy artwork sourced from photos on one’s phone as opposed to having to transfer the photos to a computer first.
Very nice!
Sjschul88
Love the large images and easy navigation!
Great app
shaperson
I love looking and finding beautiful art pieces for my home, very fun and aesthetically pleasing app!
