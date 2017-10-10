The Art.com app is the fun, easy, and immersive way to experience art on the go. Plus, with Gallery Wall Designer and ArtView™, we’re the first and only app that lets you envision art in YOUR space.



We’ve put curated collections, fine art, framing options, and art prints right where you need them most: In the palm of your hand. Intuitive navigation and easy ways to save your favorites make for an effortless shopping and buying experience.



Gallery Wall Designer allows you to shop your own personalized dream gallery – and get it up on your wall. Choose your artwork; try different frames, sizes, and layouts; then use ArtView™ to see how it looks in your space.



We can help you discover new artists, but all your favorites are here as well. From classic masters like Monet, Picasso, and Degas to pop and abstract works from Warhol, Lichtenstein, and Rothko.



You can shop for stuff you’d expect, like photography and fine art prints. But we also have a fantastic selection of frames, mats, canvas, wood mount, art on metal, hand painted art, home décor, and more. Plus don’t forget: art makes a great gift!



Have feedback? Email us anytime at artios@art.com