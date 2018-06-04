Come draw like a famous modern artist like Jackson Pollock without the hard work! You can now produce fun, unpredictable, and wildly imaginative artworks with a simple tap of the button and setting changes.



- Try out a curated collection of 28 presets

- Tweak the settings to your heart's content and produce your own masterpiece. The possibilities are limitless!

- Save your canvas as images and share them with family and friends - let them know what an awesome artist you are.



This app is equal parts entertainment and education for both adults and kids. Welcome to the world of algorithmic art!