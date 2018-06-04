Screenshots

Description

Come draw like a famous modern artist like Jackson Pollock without the hard work! You can now produce fun, unpredictable, and wildly imaginative artworks with a simple tap of the button and setting changes.

- Try out a curated collection of 28 presets
- Tweak the settings to your heart's content and produce your own masterpiece. The possibilities are limitless!
- Save your canvas as images and share them with family and friends - let them know what an awesome artist you are.

This app is equal parts entertainment and education for both adults and kids. Welcome to the world of algorithmic art!

What's New

Version 2.0

Big release with lots of new updates!

- Re-colored the entire app to look nicer
- Added 8 new presets
- Added new art setting: Line Type
- Added ability to generate particles with tap
- Improved app wide navigation
- New button to randomize art settings
- Artwork no longer needs to be erased before new artwork starts, allowing artworks to draw on top of each other
- Various bug fixes

Ratings and Reviews

4.8 out of 5

12 Ratings

12 Ratings

Tons of fun!

Chadderbob

It's a fun app to mess around with, makes me feel like an artist even though I'm just moving knobs haha

The best App ever

Darkwolf6630

I like the variety of choices to see and do and I enjoy this app and I can do a lot of things on it

Very Cool

SuggestionSally

This app has a lot of cool features and its fun to play around with and pause at different points!

Information

Seller
Mind Vacation
Size
39.9 MB
Category
Entertainment
Compatibility
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© 2018
Price
$0.99

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

Dating Topics

Lifestyle

Multiplication Hero

Education

Techvolution Lite

Games

Quote-Book

Entertainment

Word Party!

Games

You May Also Like

Trivia - Questions and Answers

Entertainment

Color Rise - Selfie coloring therapy

Entertainment

FakeTime - Unofficial Prank for FaceTime

Entertainment

iRunTrains for iPhone

Entertainment

Emoji Pals

Entertainment

wall.papers

Entertainment