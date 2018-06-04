Art Generator 4+
Create awesome art with a tap
Mind Vacation
Screenshots
Description
Come draw like a famous modern artist like Jackson Pollock without the hard work! You can now produce fun, unpredictable, and wildly imaginative artworks with a simple tap of the button and setting changes.
- Try out a curated collection of 28 presets
- Tweak the settings to your heart's content and produce your own masterpiece. The possibilities are limitless!
- Save your canvas as images and share them with family and friends - let them know what an awesome artist you are.
This app is equal parts entertainment and education for both adults and kids. Welcome to the world of algorithmic art!
What's New
Version 2.0
Big release with lots of new updates!
- Re-colored the entire app to look nicer
- Added 8 new presets
- Added new art setting: Line Type
- Added ability to generate particles with tap
- Improved app wide navigation
- New button to randomize art settings
- Artwork no longer needs to be erased before new artwork starts, allowing artworks to draw on top of each other
- Various bug fixes
Ratings and Reviews
Tons of fun!
Chadderbob
It's a fun app to mess around with, makes me feel like an artist even though I'm just moving knobs haha
The best App ever
Darkwolf6630
I like the variety of choices to see and do and I enjoy this app and I can do a lot of things on it
Very Cool
SuggestionSally
This app has a lot of cool features and its fun to play around with and pause at different points!
