Description
Tia is a personal, private chat-based women's health advisor that you message with about birth control and sexual health. Made by a team of women’s health experts, Tia knows you, learns you, and is your go-to for all those "ugh!" , "oops...", and "huh?" moments. Never judging, never with an “I told you so”, Tia is there at your fingertips to help make those complicated choices, a little bit less complicated.
ASK TIA FOR:
+ Personalized, data-driven birth control recommendations
+ Private answers to those sexual health questions you don't want to say out loud
+ Reminders to take your birth control on time
+ Help tracking your moods, symptoms, cycle and more
+ Doctors nearby and in your insurance network
**TIA IS NOT A HEALTHCARE PROVIDER**
The content of the app is for informational purposes only. For our full Privacy Policy and Terms of Use:
http://www.asktia.com/privacy
http://www.asktia.com/terms-of-use
What's New
Version 2.1.0
* New Cycle tab for visualizing reported tracking symptoms
* Enhanced the reliability of message delivery
* Input button dismissal upon scrolling
Ratings and Reviews
My new favorite app!
Jene bean
So I'm a girl who was born in a very "proper" home and didn't know anything about the female reproductive system, sex or even how and why periods happened. A lot of research in my early 20s still had its gap but this app by far has answered my questions and even given me great advice about the different contraception that is out there and the pros and cons to each. I really do recommend this app to any girl who really can't ask her family about these things and wants a "friend" to give the seers quick. Thank you for making this app! I love it!
💃🏻
madisonabsh
I wrote a review about fixing a bug that made the app crash upon opening and they immediately fixed the problem. This is the best and most informative app for women’s health. Great team and concept.
I️ LOVEEE THIS APP
melody joyy
google is so confusing with different sources about birth control and it’s so much easier just to ask a tia. BY FAR THE BEST APP EVER. 100% recommend !
Edit... it used to be my favorite app because I could talk to real woman but I guess now u can’t.. that’s a bummer.
