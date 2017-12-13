iTunes

Assembla Version Control

By Assembla, Inc.

Description

The new Assembla Version Control app lets you manage your Subversion, Git and Perforce repos from your Apple device.

Version Diffs -- Compare revisions and view detailed diff info on any file in your repository.

Code Search -- Search for files and text in code for fast access to any code in your repos.

File History -- View detailed file history for each revision. See who made what changes, and when.

Push Notifications -- Subscribe to receive push notifications when files are added, deleted or modified in your repos. Monitor SVN file locking operations, too.

SVN Locking Operations: Perform and monitor the full set of SVN locking operations including lock, unlock and steals.

Assembla Version Control
  Category: Business
  Released:
  Version: 1.0
  © 2017 Assembla Inc.
Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

