Assembla Version Control
By Assembla, Inc.
Description
The new Assembla Version Control app lets you manage your Subversion, Git and Perforce repos from your Apple device.
Version Diffs -- Compare revisions and view detailed diff info on any file in your repository.
Code Search -- Search for files and text in code for fast access to any code in your repos.
File History -- View detailed file history for each revision. See who made what changes, and when.
Push Notifications -- Subscribe to receive push notifications when files are added, deleted or modified in your repos. Monitor SVN file locking operations, too.
SVN Locking Operations: Perform and monitor the full set of SVN locking operations including lock, unlock and steals.
