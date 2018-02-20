Screenshots

AutoTimer keeps track of the time you worked on various files and directories so that you don't have to do it manually. AutoTimer will save you time and make you more effective at your job!

Easily accessible in the status bar of your Mac, AutoTimer stays out of your way so you can work without thinking about time tracking.

Version 1.1.2

The buttons look nicer. Also a fixed a bug that happens sometimes when deleting a project.

Anthony Dito
7.3 MB
Productivity
English
Rated 4+
© 2018 Anthony Dito
Free

