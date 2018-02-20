AutoTimer: Work Stopwatch 4+
Anthony Dito
-
- Free
Screenshots
Description
AutoTimer keeps track of the time you worked on various files and directories so that you don't have to do it manually. AutoTimer will save you time and make you more effective at your job!
Easily accessible in the status bar of your Mac, AutoTimer stays out of your way so you can work without thinking about time tracking.
Easily accessible in the status bar of your Mac, AutoTimer stays out of your way so you can work without thinking about time tracking.
What's New
Version 1.1.2
The buttons look nicer. Also a fixed a bug that happens sometimes when deleting a project.
Information
- Seller
- Anthony Dito
- Size
- 7.3 MB
- Category
- Productivity
- Compatibility
-
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2018 Anthony Dito
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.