Stop fighting over the aux cord. Start an Aux Party to instantly share your queue with nearby friends. · Add songs from any phone · See what’s playing, and who added it · Import songs and playlists from Apple Music and Spotify *Apple Music or Spotify Premium subscription required to playback music

Customer Reviews

Thank you for doing something about this. by Malcolm A. Little Just watched your episode and you guys handled yourself way better than most adults could ever. This is something I've personally wondered why it was never a thing, so I thank you for hacking this and literally developing a solution. College campuses is a good idea, but also consider audiences a little but older who are more likely to subscribe to these services. It would also be cool to have prompts for people to begin subscriptions if they don't already have one. Good luck to you on this endeavor!

Needs To Ditch Facebook- Here's why by theschnabel I downloaded this and was extremely excited to set it up and use it. I've been waiting for an app that I could play music from my iPad, and add songs to the playlist with my iPhone. I thought this would do the trick, but it's only method of login (FACEBOOK) has made it seemingly impossible to use, since one would need to create another Facebook account. I tried this and it just got even more complicated and I couldn't get it to work right. Please allow users to create accounts outside of FB! It would make this app so much more useful.