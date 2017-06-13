iTunes

Awaken - Your Personal Sleep Assistant

By Timur Karbaya

Description

«Awaken» can help you to have a healthier and more productive life by being fully integrated into your day to manage your sleep.

We created an app that can help you accomplish more and be healthier by managing your sleep in the simplest possible way.

Now, you don’t need to spend a lot of your energy and time to setup everything.
Native and intelligent user interface can help you in time savings. So, you can spend this productive time achieving success and happiness in your life.

With «Awaken» you can:

- Boost your productivity and effectiveness
- Manage your sleep in an innovative way
- Live a healthy lifestyle

What's New in Version 1.1.1

- New onboarding
- 3D Touch support

  • $0.99
  • Category: Productivity
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.1.1
  • Size: 30.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © LED GROUP
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

