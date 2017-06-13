Awaken - Your Personal Sleep Assistant
By Timur Karbaya
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
«Awaken» can help you to have a healthier and more productive life by being fully integrated into your day to manage your sleep.
We created an app that can help you accomplish more and be healthier by managing your sleep in the simplest possible way.
Now, you don’t need to spend a lot of your energy and time to setup everything.
Native and intelligent user interface can help you in time savings. So, you can spend this productive time achieving success and happiness in your life.
With «Awaken» you can:
- Boost your productivity and effectiveness
- Manage your sleep in an innovative way
- Live a healthy lifestyle
What's New in Version 1.1.1
- New onboarding
- 3D Touch support
iPhone Screenshots
- $0.99
- Category: Productivity
- Updated: Jun 13, 2017
- Version: 1.1.1
- Size: 30.3 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Timur Karbaya
- © LED GROUP
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.