* ON SALE FOR A LIMITED AMOUNT OF TIME *

INTRODUCING the ONLY custom Snapchat lens / filter marketplace on the App Store with AR Technology!

- 20+ lenses with NEW ones added EVERY WEEK.
- Integrates directly with your Snapchat.
- AR clones of favorites like the 100 Emoji, Drake, Dancing Frog and more!

GET the BEST custom Snapchat lenses and send them directly to your friends or story them for the world to see TODAY!

Send us funny videos of you using the lenses on Twitter: @awsmesnapflter.

For any questions, requests, and support, please email awesomesnapchatfilters@gmail.com

Great addition to Snapchat

longh0rn11

This app not only looks incredibly well designed (similar to Snapchat) but it works very intuitively. The filters on here are easily previewed and are very high quality. I would give this app a 10/10 and would recommend to anyone who has Snapchat

Love this app!

Fights fill

Love the filters you guys have! Looks awesome on my snapchat and sent tons of snaps to my friends and they all were amazed how cool it looks on Snapchat! Can’t wait to see what else comes out!

Awesome app

maretmcelreath

Love the drake dancing one!!

Seller
Rare Digital LLC
Size
66 MB
Category
Entertainment
Compatibility
Requires iOS 11.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 12+ for the following:
Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
Copyright
© 2018 Rare Digital LLC
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

