Awesome Filters for Snapchat 12+
AR Filter / Lens Marketplace
Rare Digital LLC
-
-
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
* ON SALE FOR A LIMITED AMOUNT OF TIME *
INTRODUCING the ONLY custom Snapchat lens / filter marketplace on the App Store with AR Technology!
- 20+ lenses with NEW ones added EVERY WEEK.
- Integrates directly with your Snapchat.
- AR clones of favorites like the 100 Emoji, Drake, Dancing Frog and more!
GET the BEST custom Snapchat lenses and send them directly to your friends or story them for the world to see TODAY!
Send us funny videos of you using the lenses on Twitter: @awsmesnapflter.
For any questions, requests, and support, please email awesomesnapchatfilters@gmail.com
INTRODUCING the ONLY custom Snapchat lens / filter marketplace on the App Store with AR Technology!
- 20+ lenses with NEW ones added EVERY WEEK.
- Integrates directly with your Snapchat.
- AR clones of favorites like the 100 Emoji, Drake, Dancing Frog and more!
GET the BEST custom Snapchat lenses and send them directly to your friends or story them for the world to see TODAY!
Send us funny videos of you using the lenses on Twitter: @awsmesnapflter.
For any questions, requests, and support, please email awesomesnapchatfilters@gmail.com
Customer Reviews
Great addition to Snapchat
longh0rn11
This app not only looks incredibly well designed (similar to Snapchat) but it works very intuitively. The filters on here are easily previewed and are very high quality. I would give this app a 10/10 and would recommend to anyone who has Snapchat
Love this app!
Fights fill
Love the filters you guys have! Looks awesome on my snapchat and sent tons of snaps to my friends and they all were amazed how cool it looks on Snapchat! Can’t wait to see what else comes out!
Awesome app
maretmcelreath
Love the drake dancing one!!
Information
- Seller
- Rare Digital LLC
- Size
- 66 MB
- Category
- Entertainment
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 12+ for the following:
- Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
- Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
- Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
- Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
- Copyright
- © 2018 Rare Digital LLC
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.