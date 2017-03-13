iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Background - beautiful photos from Unsplash by Adam Rozynski, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Background - beautiful photos from Unsplash

By Adam Rozynski

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Background is a beautiful and easy to use app, where you can browse and save photos. Saved photos can be used as a wallpaper.
You save picture by touching and holding it.
There are 3 feeds of photos:
- newest,
- curated,
- most popular.
You can change them just by swiping left or right.

Adam Rozynski Web SiteBackground - beautiful photos from Unsplash Support

What's New in Version 1.01

– Background Premium is now available
Version 1.0:
– New navigation. Now you can change feed by swiping left/right. There is a settings page at end where you can change feeds order.
– Clean photos cache. Low disk's free space? Delete all photos cached by Background.
– Last but not least: Background Premium. Background Premium is one time in-app purchase which will remove ads from the app.

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4

Customer Reviews

I have never loved an app more!

Found this app when looking for a new background for my iPhone. When I opened it and looked through the pictures, I was AMAZED! I have never seen more beautiful pictures. I probably laid in bed for over an hour saving so many pictures because I couldn't stop looking. Amazing job to the artists and amazing app! I have always loved photography and nature as my background. Never loved an app more, honestly. Such a great app!!!!

I love this wallpaper app!

I wish I could give it 10 stars. You've done an excellent job and I share your app with friends when they ask where I got my wallpaper from.

Excellent app

Well executed, very intuitive and easy to use. Well done!

Customers Also Bought

Background - beautiful photos from Unsplash
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.01
  • Size: 16.6 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Adam Różyński
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions:

Top In-App Purchases

  1. Background Premium$1.99

More iPhone Apps by Adam Rozynski