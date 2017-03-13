Background - beautiful photos from Unsplash
By Adam Rozynski
Description
Background is a beautiful and easy to use app, where you can browse and save photos. Saved photos can be used as a wallpaper.
You save picture by touching and holding it.
There are 3 feeds of photos:
- newest,
- curated,
- most popular.
You can change them just by swiping left or right.
What's New in Version 1.01
– Background Premium is now available
Version 1.0:
– New navigation. Now you can change feed by swiping left/right. There is a settings page at end where you can change feeds order.
– Clean photos cache. Low disk's free space? Delete all photos cached by Background.
– Last but not least: Background Premium. Background Premium is one time in-app purchase which will remove ads from the app.
Customer Reviews
I have never loved an app more!
Found this app when looking for a new background for my iPhone. When I opened it and looked through the pictures, I was AMAZED! I have never seen more beautiful pictures. I probably laid in bed for over an hour saving so many pictures because I couldn't stop looking. Amazing job to the artists and amazing app! I have always loved photography and nature as my background. Never loved an app more, honestly. Such a great app!!!!
I love this wallpaper app!
I wish I could give it 10 stars. You've done an excellent job and I share your app with friends when they ask where I got my wallpaper from.
Excellent app
Well executed, very intuitive and easy to use. Well done!
