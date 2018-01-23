iPhone Screenshots

Description

Get the latest political news from our app and have a healthy information diet to form your own opinions. Too often we stick with what we believe in and fail to listen to the other side. Balanced is a tool to help break that habit by keeping you thoughtfully informed of the political agenda of each news source.

POLITICAL TRACKING
We keep track of the political type of the articles you read to make sure your getting a healthy information diet.

TOPICS
Every day we have updated topics of the days breaking news, keep informed by seeing what all sides of the aisle are saying.

What's New

Version 1.03

Redesigned topics tab, bug fixes.

Customer Reviews

4.8 out of 5

25 Ratings

25 Ratings

Best way to read the news

lawschoooll

Has every news article you need and allows you to not end up as an ignorant American who only reads one side of the story

Information

Seller
Jonathan Cravotta
Size
15.2 MB
Category
News
Compatibility
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
Unrestricted Web Access
Copyright
© 2018 Jonathan Cravotta
Price
Free
In-App Purchases
  1. Pro Membership $2.99

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

You May Also Like

NPR News

News

AP News

News

Texture – Unlimited Magazines

News

Countable - Contact Congress

News

Reuters News

News

The Economist: US & World News

News