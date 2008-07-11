Bank conveniently and securely with the Bank of America® Mobile Banking app for U.S.-based accounts.



Manage Your Bank Accounts and Finances

• Review activity and balances in checking, savings and credit card accounts

• View mortgage, auto loan and other account balances

• Activate or replace credit/debit cards

• Set or edit travel notices for eligible cards

• Order check copies

• Set app alerts to be notified of important account and security info



Mobile Money Transfer

• Securely send and receive money with Zelle® using a mobile number or email address (including to and from U.S. accounts outside of Bank of America)¹

• Transfer funds between your Bank of America accounts



Mobile Bill Pay

• Schedule/edit/cancel payments

• Pay eBills

• Add/Edit Pay To accounts



Mobile Check Deposit

• Simply take photos of checks to deposit them

• Immediately see the processing deposit in your account²



Contact Us Easily

• Quickly reach a representative for help or questions with your accounts

• Schedule an appointment to meet with a specialist

• Find ATMs and financial centers



Special Offers & Deals

• Get cash back with BankAmeriDeals® when you use your eligible Bank of America credit/debit cards

• Get exclusive credit card offers



Help Stay Secure

• Change Online ID or Passcode

• Set up Touch ID® / Face ID® to securely sign in to the app instead of using your Passcode³

• If fraudulent activity is suspected on your debit or credit card, we'll notify you so you can verify your transactions and unblock your card

• With our Mobile Banking Security Guarantee, you’re not liable for fraudulent transactions when reported promptly⁴



Apple Watch®

• View account activity and balances

• Receive alerts



Apple Watch Terms & Conditions: From your iPhone®, launch BofA app, go to Profile & Settings > Apple Watch



Please see the Online Banking Service Agreement at bankofamerica.com/serviceagreement for more information on these banking features. Your mobile carrier’s message and data rates may apply.



¹ Transfers require enrollment in the service and must be made from a Bank of America consumer checking or savings account to a domestic bank account or debit card. Recipients have 14 days to register to receive money or the transfer will be canceled. Dollar and frequency limits apply.



² Deposits are subject to verification and not available for immediate withdrawal. Other restrictions apply.

³ Certain devices are eligible for enrollment in Touch ID or Face ID.

⁴ You’re not liable for fraudulent Mobile Banking transactions when you notify the bank within 60 days of the transaction first appearing on your statement and comply with security responsibilities.



