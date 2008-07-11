Bank of America Mobile Banking 4+
Secure & Easy Mobile Banking
Bank of America
Description
Bank conveniently and securely with the Bank of America® Mobile Banking app for U.S.-based accounts.
Manage Your Bank Accounts and Finances
• Review activity and balances in checking, savings and credit card accounts
• View mortgage, auto loan and other account balances
• Activate or replace credit/debit cards
• Set or edit travel notices for eligible cards
• Order check copies
• Set app alerts to be notified of important account and security info
Mobile Money Transfer
• Securely send and receive money with Zelle® using a mobile number or email address (including to and from U.S. accounts outside of Bank of America)¹
• Transfer funds between your Bank of America accounts
Mobile Bill Pay
• Schedule/edit/cancel payments
• Pay eBills
• Add/Edit Pay To accounts
Mobile Check Deposit
• Simply take photos of checks to deposit them
• Immediately see the processing deposit in your account²
Contact Us Easily
• Quickly reach a representative for help or questions with your accounts
• Schedule an appointment to meet with a specialist
• Find ATMs and financial centers
Special Offers & Deals
• Get cash back with BankAmeriDeals® when you use your eligible Bank of America credit/debit cards
• Get exclusive credit card offers
Help Stay Secure
• Change Online ID or Passcode
• Set up Touch ID® / Face ID® to securely sign in to the app instead of using your Passcode³
• If fraudulent activity is suspected on your debit or credit card, we'll notify you so you can verify your transactions and unblock your card
• With our Mobile Banking Security Guarantee, you’re not liable for fraudulent transactions when reported promptly⁴
Apple Watch®
• View account activity and balances
• Receive alerts
Apple Watch Terms & Conditions: From your iPhone®, launch BofA app, go to Profile & Settings > Apple Watch
Please see the Online Banking Service Agreement at bankofamerica.com/serviceagreement for more information on these banking features. Your mobile carrier’s message and data rates may apply.
¹ Transfers require enrollment in the service and must be made from a Bank of America consumer checking or savings account to a domestic bank account or debit card. Recipients have 14 days to register to receive money or the transfer will be canceled. Dollar and frequency limits apply.
² Deposits are subject to verification and not available for immediate withdrawal. Other restrictions apply.
³ Certain devices are eligible for enrollment in Touch ID or Face ID.
⁴ You’re not liable for fraudulent Mobile Banking transactions when you notify the bank within 60 days of the transaction first appearing on your statement and comply with security responsibilities.
Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.
iPhone, Touch ID, Face ID and Apple Watch are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.
J.D. Power 2018 Mobile App Certification Program℠ recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions.
Bank of America and related trademarks are trademarks of Bank of America Corporation
Bank of America, N.A. Member FDIC
© 2018 Bank of America Corporation
What's New
Version 7.7.12
With our new Bank of America Digital Mortgage Experience™, you can:
• Get personalized loan terms, including flexible monthly payments and closing costs
• Lock in your rate
• Access lending specialists
• Track your loan status, view action items, as well as upload and eSign documents
Our Mobile Banking App is certified by J.D. Power for providing “An Outstanding Mobile Banking Experience.” For J.D. Power award information, visit jdpower.com.
How are we doing? Please rate the app in the App Store.
Ratings and Reviews
Pretty much second rate app
mark.four
I tried to set up auto pay to automatically pay the whole balance every month. No can do. The app automatically schedules the minimum payment every month. No way to change on the app. No help - so far - from customer service. Sad.
Here is an update: I got a response from a member of the tech team. It said that the developer needed more information on the type of account. Fair enough. But the response took several days and I was unable to respond to the feedback. Clicking the response link went to a leave feedback general page so the whole thread would have been lost.
In the meantime I called the general customer service number. They did not have the information so they referred me to a technical support line which was closed for the evening. I called tech support. They told me what I was trying to do (pay in full every month—less interest fees to the bank) could only be done on the desktop app, not the mobile app. So it is a deficiency in the mobile app. To add insult to injury making this change is not effective immediately or even in a few days but not until the next billing cycle over a month away. Poor technology choices all around. Desktop and mobile apps both. My rating of 2 stars has been confirmed several times over.
Developer Response
Hi mark.four, thanks for sharing your experience. I will forward your comments to our development team. – Mike
Works well so far
Gfgjvgv
It seems many people have had a bad experience with this app, but it has worked well for me so far. I do most of my banking at a computer online, but wanted an ability to electronically send people money on the go (i.e., for my share of a restaurant bill, etc). This app does just that, and it is relatively easy. I have tried it on several people I know with success. I look forward to trying to deposit a check via photo; this also seems like a nice feature. Additionally, I was able to pay one of my eBills via this app with ease. Navigating the app is also relatively easy and intuitive. The ability to look at my account statuses is less important because I keep track of them with other check balancing software/checkbooks, and for more serious banking/account reconciling work I will use the online computer version. Additionally, some of the other features (Amerideals, etc) I don't use so I cannot comment on. However, it does exactly what I wanted it to do with relative ease and without hiccups, so I give it 5 stars.
A issue with fund transfer
SahiSachin
This is a great app. It's designed so meticulously that I would like to congratulate the development team of BoA. However, since last few months I’m not able to do funds transfer to a payee registered with bank of america account number. Everything goes fine until the step where it says that enter the safe passcode sent to your mobile number to complete the transfer but it never sends the safe passcode and the transfer can’t be completed. I called the support team and the agent told me that using the mobile app you can transfer funds to recipient registered with mobile or email only. It can’t be transferred to a recipient registered with bank account number. This was all working for last 3 years and now it’s stopped. I don’t have any communication from the bank about this neither it gives such information while initiating the transfer from the mobile app. The same works well from the desktop website or from mobile website. I don’t understand why it has been blocked in the App without any appropriate communication. Hopefully, someone in customer care team looks at this and resolves the issue.
Developer Response
Hey SahiSachin, thank you for getting in touch with us. We would like to have someone from our technical team reach out to you to solve the transfer issue. Please e-mail a good contact number, and phone carrier to MobileHelp@BankofAmerica.com. We look forward to hearing from you. - Hughes
Information
- Seller
- Bank of America
- Size
- 230.3 MB
- Category
- Finance
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English, Spanish
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Location
- This app may use your location even when it isn't open, which can decrease battery life.
- Copyright
- © 2018 Bank of America Corporation
- Price
- Free
