Barney is a useful and effective application for learning English. In just a few minutes a day, you can easily learn new words and put them into practice.



To know any language you need a good vocabulary. Simple learn of words from any list is not enough. They need to be applied in practice so that words are stored in memory. For this practice is suitable reading of articles in which the learned words are present.



In the app you will find short texts of varying difficulty on different topics. So it will not be boring. In the text, you can select unknown words and add to the learning. The learning is quite simple and is based on long-known and effective methods.



Key features:

• Add different texts for reading;

• See the translation for new words or add words for learning;

• Add your own texts or words to learning;

• Learning words and reading without access to the Internet.



The application is designed to always motivate the student to the result. We limit the amount of texts to be added for reading, avoiding confusion from unread texts and a drop in motivation.



There are two types of Barney Premium subscriptions to choose from:

• 1 month subscription for $3.49

• 12 month subscription for $17.99 (50% OFF)



