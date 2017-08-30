Description

Welcome to Rapture.



Rapture… a city where opportunity awaits those brave enough to grasp it. A city where the artist need not fear the censor. Where the scientist is not bound by petty morality. Where the great are not held back by the weak.



Set in an alternative 1960, BioShock places you in an individualistic utopia gone badly wrong. With a provocative and intelligent storyline, this is a game that is at once beautiful, thrilling, frightening and always involving.



Important information regarding BioShock Remastered:



• Supports over 100 different models of gamepad. For a full list check the Feral support site.



• System Requirements:

◦ OS: macOS 10.12.5 or later

◦ Processor: 2.0Ghz Intel Core i5 or better

◦ RAM: 8GB or better

◦ Graphics: 2GB AMD R9 290M / 2GB Nvidia 680mx / 1.5 GB Intel Iris Pro 5200 or better

◦ Storage: 27GB



The game is officially supported on the following Macs. To check your Mac model and when it was released, select About This Mac from the Apple menu on your menu bar.



• All 13” MacBook Pros since late 2016

• All 15” MacBook Pros since late 2013

• All 21.5” iMacs since late 2013 (1GB NVIDIA GT 750M Models are not officially supported)

• All 27” iMacs since late 2013 (1GB NVIDIA GT 755M Models are not officially supported) (1)

• All Mac Pros since late 2013



(1) Late 2012 models with Nvidia 680MX graphics cards are also supported.



The following Macs are capable of running the game but do not consistently meet the standards required for official support. This means your computer will run the game, but is not able to get the best out of it in terms of performance, graphics and stability. Users who buy and play the game on a machine that is not officially supported do so at their own risk.



• All MacBook Airs since mid 2012

• All MacBooks since early 2015

• All 13” MacBook Pros since mid 2012

• All 15” MacBook Pros since mid 2012 with a 1GB graphics card

• All Mac Minis since late 2012

• All 21.5" iMacs since early 2013

• All 27” iMacs since late 2012 with a 1GB graphics card

• All Mac Pros since 2009 with an AMD 7950 (Mac Edition) graphics card



• This game is not currently supported on volumes formatted as Case-sensitive.



