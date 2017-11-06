Description

Bitcoin Flip - Cryptocurrency Trading simulator for Novices



+ Learn to Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dashcoin, and Ripple.

+ Follow real-time cryptocurrency market data with 0.0005-second accuracy.

+ Test trading strategies before investing in a top Bitcoin broker.

+ Engage in fun worldwide competition with other crypto traders.

+ Invite your friends to compete with you and share your trading results.

+ Get $5,000 play money to begin with and watch your equity grow.

+ When you’re ready, choose from three of the top trusted brokers to trade Bitcoin.

+ Experience risk-free trading, as no real money is involved.





-= Popular Cryptocurrencies =-



Bitcoin (BTC) a decentralized form of cryptocurrency, meaning it isn’t controlled by a central authority or third party. If you had invested a mere $100 in Bitcoin in 2009, you would now be a multi-millionaire. A single Bitcoin will now set you back more than $4000, but that’s no reason to stay out of the market. In fact, the value of Bitcoin is predicted to continue to grow exponentially in the coming years. Why? Its supply is limited. As demand outstrips supply, the price of Bitcoin is likely to grow rapidly.



Ethereum (ETH): Built on blockchain technology in 2014, Ethereum is a unique platform that runs smart contracts. In other words, you can make various transactions without the potential risk of fraud or third-party interference. Who doesn’t want safe and secure transactions?



Ripple (XRP): Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, Ripple is a centralized digital asset exchange, which makes it an interesting option for banks worldwide. In fact, it’s predicted to change the banking industry forever by making cross-border payments much cheaper. The price prognosis? Up, up, up!



Litecoin (LTC): Similar to Bitcoin, Litecoin is a decentralized peer-to-peer currency secured by complex mathematical equations. It enables near-zero cost payments worldwide. Of all the Altcoins out there, Litecoin has had some of the greatest growth, with very real potential to continue.



Dashcoin (DSH): Dashcoin is more customer-friendly than Bitcoin, without annoying, difficult-to-remember codes. Because it’s easier to understand for people without in-depth knowledge of cryptocurrencies, this cryptocurrency is likely to see exponential growth. Not only that, it’s also faster and has a much lower current market price than Bitcoin.



Start trading today, and in a year’s time you’ll be so glad you did! Cryptocurrency analysts predict that this is only the beginning. Jump into our Bitcoin for Beginners simulator and see for yourself.