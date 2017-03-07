bitWallet™ — Bitcoin Wallet
bitWallet is a Bitcoin Wallet. It securely stores your Bitcoins and shows account balances, transaction history, exchange rates and much more.
bitWallet doesn't require any registration or asks for any personal information. Your Bitcoin keys are stored on your device only, and controlled only by you.
bitWallet features include:
- Securely store your Bitcoin addresses and their private keys.
- Create multiple wallets with multiple Bitcoin addresses per wallet.
- Create Classic wallets and BIP32 Hierarchical Deterministic (HD) wallets.
- Send Bitcoin payments directly from the app.
- Dynamic fees for timely confirmations at minimal costs.
- Print paper wallets to store your Bitcoins offline in cold-storage.
- Receive notifications when new transactions occur in your wallet.
- Create Watchlists to follow interesting Bitcoin accounts.
- Check balances and transactions per wallet and per Bitcoin address.
- Verify balances and transactions from multiple data sources.
- Check the Bitcoin price, in multiple currencies, from all Bitcoin exchanges.
- Shows live Bitcoin Network statistics.
- bitWallet is FREE, for now.
Wallets: bitWallet supports two types of wallets; Classic wallets accept all Bitcoin addresses and private keys. New random addresses can be generated, and existing keys can be scanned and imported. Hierarchical Deterministic (HD) wallets derive all accounts, addresses and private keys from a single master extended key. HD wallets adhere to the BIP32 address generation method and wallet structure. Wallet seeds and deterministic keys are derived from BIP39 mnemonic sentences.
Data Sources: data is pulled primarily from Blockchain.info. Balances and transactions can be verified against BlockCypher and Blockr.io. Exchanges rates provided by BitcoinAverage.com. Additional data sources will be added as they become available.
Data Security: bitWallet uses advanced techniques to encrypt the wallet using AES-256 encryption. Your password is not stored on the device or anywhere else - if you forget your password there is no way to decrypt your wallet and recover your Bitcoins! When the wallet is decrypted, the Private Keys still remain encrypted in memory until needed to resist memory scrapping attacks. For added security, a setting is available to clear the wallet data from memory when the app is backgrounded. Data is never placed in a web browser and it never leaves the app's memory space, unless printed or shared.
Privacy Policy: securely storing your Bitcoins is a key feature of bitWallet. Only public addresses are transmitted to query balances and transactions - no other data is transmitted from bitWallet!
What's New in Version 2.0
This updates focuses on optimizing transactions fees for fastest confirmation at the lowest price.
bitWallet now calculates transaction fees based on current network conditions and suggests higher fees for fast confirmations and lower fees for slower confirmation. The default fees confirm transactions within an hour or less, and can be overridden for each transaction in the Fees view. For more details and setting defaults see Settings > Fees & Confirmation.
Currently trending transaction fees can be monitored on the Bitcoin status view (accessible by tapping the status bar on the bottom of most views). Fees are shown in milli-bitcoin per kilobyte. For a typical small transaction of 225 bytes divide by 4 to estimate fees for the transaction.
New Bitcoin addresses are now generated as compressed keys instead of uncompressed to minimize transaction sizes and fees. Compressed private keys begin with the letter “K” or “L”, instead of the number “5” for uncompressed keys.
bitWallet now downloads and processes data faster than before.
Minor improvements and fixes.
Note: Use of Touch ID may be turned off after the update and you will need to turn it on in Settings. Please be sure to know your wallet password before updating!
As always, thanks for your kind donations that help fund development of this app.
Decent app to watch addresses but drains battery
This app is decent to watch your Bitcoin addresses but I wonder why the battery drain is so great. Using the app occasionally for 24 hours it used 20% of my battery.
Do not get this app
I loaded coins days ago and still have zero confirmations this app is zero stars honestly and again do not download this app
These people are thieves
I do not recommend this app at all they will take your money and they will say nothing about it
