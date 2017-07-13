Whenever you have a thought that you don't want to lose - speak, snap or scribble it into the Braintoss app and it will be sent to your inbox for later use. If you enjoy using Braintoss, please leave us a nice review. We'd really appreciate it. Happy braintossing :) "Just got best capture tool I've found for iPhone: braintoss.com. Smartly simple design by 10yr GTDer." - Awesome praise from GTD guru David Allen via Twitter. "At last something I actually use to remember those ideas or suggested films and books. Two touches and it is in your inbox and you can happily forget. Happy forgetting is the best!" - by Robert R Johnson "Too bad I can't take it with me under the shower, that's where I have my best epiphanies!" - by Marc-Jan van Laake "Just got a tip about a great practical app from a friend. Braintoss. Handy app." - by Dutch TV personality Jack van Gelder via twitter Use Braintoss to capture stuff and send it to your inbox with one tap: - for any thought/idea/task - for Business Cards - for QR Codes - for receipts - also from your Apple Watch!!

What's New in Version 4.0.0

NEW!

- Start Braintoss in your favourite mode using 3D Touch

- Start Braintoss in your favourite mode every time using Quick start

- Send a Braintoss from other apps using the Share function

- Scan a document, receipt or business card using the OCR function

- Improved Apple Watch app with Complication

- Improved camera features (selfie mode, flash)

- Paste text or images with the clipboard button

- More languages supported for voice recognition

- Change the format of your email through Server settings (see support)



BUG FIXES:

- Support for new domain names and irregular characters in email addresses

- Performance improvements

- Image and sound quality improvements



————



iOS update 4.0 of Braintoss releases new functions to improve capturing your thoughts.



If you are in another app on your phone and you run into something interesting or a reminder for a task you can then use the share function (the square box with an arrow going up) to share that item with Braintoss and it will be sent to your inbox without leaving the other app.



You can also start Braintoss in the same mode every time you open it. We noticed many users have a favourite mode they use most of the time (note or speech). This eliminates one more click (and every click less is a great improvement in our opinion :)



Are you capturing a document? Simply tap the document icon at the top left of the image capture and we will try apply image-to-text for that receipt or note. You will then receive the text in your email both as text and as a PDF attachment. This also helps searching for the note at a later time. Is the document a business card, then use the vCARD button to receive a digital business card with the email.



And much worth mentioning, the server side settings can change the format of the email you receive. This may help when sending your braintosses to systems like ToDo managers or accounting tools. To receive an instruction and a list of commands simply send a text note with the word Settings to yourself.



We hope you enjoy the new features look forward to hearing your suggestions how we can further improve Braintoss.



Happy Braintossing ;-)