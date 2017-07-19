iTunes

Description

Brandee is the simplest DIY logo designer app to quickly create a professional logo on your iPhone or iPad. With more than 500 professionally designed logos spread across a wide range of categories & genres, creating a brand identity for your small business or startup couldn't get any easier that this!

With a simple and intuitive user interface and top of the line tools, customising one of the 100's of logos for your business with Brandee is a breeze.

Pick a category, type in the name of your brand and a tagline and Brandee's Logo Generator auto-magically generates several logos customised to your brand.

Here's what Brandee has to offer:

+ 500+ fully editable and customisable Professionally Designed Logos
+ 100's of Fonts to choose from
+ Advanced Text tools that let's you create text in an Arc or Circle
+ Individual Layer Control
+ Advanced Color and Shape manipulation tools
+ Ability to Undo & Redo changes
+ Ability to Save a Logo and Edit it later
+ Save as PNG or JPG
+ Support for Transparent PNG files
+ Professional RGB & Hex Color Picker
+ Adjust Text Spacing and Arc Text

Download Bradee today and start making a lasting impression of your Business!

Subscription

- A subscription gives access to all content available in Brandee as long as it is active.
- Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase
- You can cancel online anytime – there is no cancellation fee
- You can use the subscription on any device registered with your Apple account
- Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period
- Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal
- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase
- Cancellation will not go into effect until the end of the monthly billing cycle
- Payment management is done by Apple system. More information can be found here: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT202039

Terms of Use: http://www.xlabz.com/privacy/Brandee-TOS.html

This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Utilities
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 60.9 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © XLabz Technologies Pvt Ltd - All Rights Reserved
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
  • Unrestricted Web Access

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

