Description

Brandee is the simplest DIY logo designer app to quickly create a professional logo on your iPhone or iPad. With more than 500 professionally designed logos spread across a wide range of categories & genres, creating a brand identity for your small business or startup couldn't get any easier that this!



With a simple and intuitive user interface and top of the line tools, customising one of the 100's of logos for your business with Brandee is a breeze.



Pick a category, type in the name of your brand and a tagline and Brandee's Logo Generator auto-magically generates several logos customised to your brand.



Here's what Brandee has to offer:



+ 500+ fully editable and customisable Professionally Designed Logos

+ 100's of Fonts to choose from

+ Advanced Text tools that let's you create text in an Arc or Circle

+ Individual Layer Control

+ Advanced Color and Shape manipulation tools

+ Ability to Undo & Redo changes

+ Ability to Save a Logo and Edit it later

+ Save as PNG or JPG

+ Support for Transparent PNG files

+ Professional RGB & Hex Color Picker

+ Adjust Text Spacing and Arc Text



Download Bradee today and start making a lasting impression of your Business!



Subscription



- A subscription gives access to all content available in Brandee as long as it is active.

- Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

- You can cancel online anytime – there is no cancellation fee

- You can use the subscription on any device registered with your Apple account

- Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

- Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

- Cancellation will not go into effect until the end of the monthly billing cycle

- Payment management is done by Apple system. More information can be found here: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT202039



Terms of Use: http://www.xlabz.com/privacy/Brandee-TOS.html