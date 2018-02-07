Break the line! 4+
Try not to die
Nanovation
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Screenshots
Description
Simply tap to change direction and Break The Line!
Sounds simple? It’s deceptively challenging.
Collect stars to unlock customisable trails.
How far will you go?
FEATURES:
• Endless Mode
• Over 50+ levels
• One tap gameplay
• 30+ special trails to unlock
• Leaderboard
• Super addictive
Information
- Seller
- Nanovation, LLC
- Size
- 24.2 MB
- Category
- Games
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © Nanovation
- Price
- Free
Supports
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.