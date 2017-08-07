iTunes

Breeze – Polls for Snapchat

By Porch Brothers LLC

Description

Breeze allows users to create custom polls for Snapchat. No sign up required!

Instantly create polls that can be customized in a variety of different ways – with GIFs, colors, selfies, emojis, and more! Breeze will generate a custom link for you to post on Snapchat.

After sharing the link with friends, view results in real time from within the app.

All searchable GIFs are from GIPHY and should abide by terms and privacy policy at giphy.com/dmca and giphy.com/terms. Offensive and/or NSFW material is prohibited in polls.

What's New in Version 1.02

Bug fixes and improvements.

We love feedback, suggestions, and all other comments: support@snapchatpolls.com

Breeze – Polls for Snapchat
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Social Networking
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.02
  • Size: 32.1 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Porch Brothers LLC
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
  • Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
  • Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Realistic Violence
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

