BrowserOpener allows you to open external links with specified browser.



For example, you are using Safari heavily in day life, but you'd like to use Chrome to open websites of work. You could add a rule for it, then every external links (links not in browser) will be opened in Chrome.



Features

1. Add rules to open browsers for specified websites.

2. Add other browser to handle links.



Notice: If the BrowserOpener failed to prompt for setting default browser, please manually set BrowserOpener as default web browser in System Preferences - General