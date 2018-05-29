Camera+ 2 4+
Description
Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or someone who’s barely touched a camera, Camera+ 2 will make you love taking photos.
Camera+ 2 is the best and most powerful camera app available. A complete rewrite of the original Camera+ that sold over 14 million copies, Camera+ 2 is better, faster and stronger than ever.
A lot of things have happened in the 8 years since we first released the original Camera+. iPhone cameras have improved dramatically - not only in terms of sheer optical quality, but also in the array of technical and creative tools they provide. Manual controls, RAW capture, depth editing are a few of the capabilities whose presence in a mobile phone was unthinkable just a couple of years ago.
We decided it was time to rebuild Camera+ to prepare for the next 10 years of mobile photography. We rewrote everything from scratch to create a solid and modern foundation on which to incorporate the advances we'll see coming with every new iPhone release. The result of that effort is Camera+ 2, and we are incredibly proud of it. It preserves the personality of the classic app you love, and it will enable us to continue in our mission to provide you with the best and easiest to use tools to express your creativity and personality. We hope you like using Camera+ 2 as much as we loved creating it.
Here are some of the best features in Camera+ 2.
Everything Included
Camera+ 2 supports and adapts to iPhone and iPad. Use the same shooting and editing tools consistently across all your devices, and take advantage of multitasking in iPad. All features, filters and tools are included in your purchase for all platforms - no in-app purchases required.
Manual Controls
Photographers that need absolute control over their shots can use Camera+ 2’s advanced manual controls to select the precise settings they need. Shutter speed, ISO and White Balance can be selected using on-screen wheels and controls. In dual-lens devices, you can easily select Wide or Tele depending on your needs. The good thing about our manual controls is that they don't have to be present on-screen if you don't need them, so casual photographers are equally welcome.
RAW Capture and Editing
Enable RAW capture to get the exact image captured by the sensor at its full precision, to get the maximum flexibility while editing. Use our built-in RAW Editor to develop RAW images, or edit them on your computer with the tools you already use.
Depth Capture and Editing
In compatible devices, a Depth-capture mode is available. When you enable depth capture in Camera+ 2, the depth information is saved alongside the image, and the adjustments in The Lab section of the editor can be selectively applied to distant or close subjects.
Shooting Modes
Use the Smile mode to allow Camera+ 2 to detect smiles and shoot for you, or the Stabilizer mode to shoot only when your iPhone is steady enough to produce a sharp picture. The Slow Shutter mode provides you with the means to take long exposures, even in daylight. Burst and Timer modes complete our comprehensive offering of shooting modes for specialized purposes.
Best Photo Library Integration
Camera+ 2 editing tools can now be easily used on all the photos in your Photo Library. Switch between the Photo Library and the Lightbox by simply tapping a button. Or use drag and drop gestures on the iPad to copy or share photos. Files and iTunes integration are also available, so you can easily transfer pictures to your computer or other apps.
Faster and More Efficient
All-new editing tools rewritten from scratch take full advantage of the newest image processing technologies of iOS 11. We could discuss this at length but we think it suffices to say that we met our goal to make editing, sharing and exporting faster than ever.
What's New
Version 1.0.5
In this update we fixed issues related to photo browsing, for a smoother experience.
How is this different than the 1st version
Geekahertz
Not sure what the upgrade part is, but so far I see zero difference between this version and the original Camera+.
Exporting RAW is junk, going into my photo feed as a 120x160 ratio picture. Pointless.
And still does a combined RAW plus TIFF/JPEG, again, why?
If you still are using the original, stick with it, I personally don’t see what makes this worth the $2.
Exporting RAW is junk, going into my photo feed as a 120x160 ratio picture. Pointless.
And still does a combined RAW plus TIFF/JPEG, again, why?
If you still are using the original, stick with it, I personally don’t see what makes this worth the $2.
Needs more
rickmurrays
I’ve been a long time user of Camera+, and its always been my go to camera app on iPhone. I gladly paid for the new release, especially considering the number of free updates the developer has provided over the years. I also understand the need for the occasional overhaul, preparing for future updates. However, I think the developers could have added more in the way of features to justify the major upgrade. For example, it’s still a mystery why the developers purchased the Filters app a few years ago. Why not add these filters and adjustments to Camera+? From a user perspective, the only new feature on iPhone is the ability to edit directly from your photos library. What about adding depth aware filters, or feathering on the depth setting. It’s still a great camera app, but more could be done for 2.0
Question on Zoom
Steve Mac since 1989
Seems similar to the original application but with some more features. I’m just wondering why I can zoom digitally to 10x using my iPhone 7 Plus camera app but this app only zooms to 6x. Looking forward to your reply and to testing this application on my upcoming vacation.
- Seller
- LateNiteSoft S.L.
- Size
- 75.9 MB
- Category
- Photo & Video
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © (c) LateNiteSoft 2018
- Price
- $2.99
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.