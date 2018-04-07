Add notes to real world objects simply by taking a photo. Show Camma the object to retrieve your note later. Share notes with others via iMessage, email, or AirDrop. With powerful, on-device computer vision, Camma understands what it sees, all without an internet connection. Your data stays privately on your phone. There's no account to create, no service to sign up for. Just point, shoot, and add notes to your world.



Not sure what to capture? Leave a recipe on your favorite ingredient, or connect instructions to a confusing appliance. Your surroundings are full of things that Camma will recognize.



We're constantly making improvements, and we need your feedback. Please contact us on Twitter @cammaapp or on the web at camma.ai. Thank you!