iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Carbon - Black and White Photo Editor ,B&W Filters by Pixel Sheep Studios, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Carbon - Black and White Photo Editor ,B&W Filters

By Pixel Sheep Studios

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

The best B&W photo editor on the App Store. Stunning Black and White filters & effects.

"When you photograph people in color, you photograph their clothes. When you photograph people in black and white, you photograph their souls." - Anon

Carbon is the ultimate addition to your B&W arsenal. An uncluttered app with stunning monochrome filters that will take your work to the next level.

Developed in partnership with a collective of professional photographers, Carbon's minimal feature set allows you to hone in on what is most important in the world of black and white.

Carbon - Black and White Photo Editor ,B&W Filters Support

What's New in Version 5.6

- Bug fixes
- UI Improvements

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Customers Also Bought

Carbon - Black and White Photo Editor ,B&W Filters
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Updated:
  • Version: 5.6
  • Size: 95.6 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Pixel Sheep Studios LLC 2016
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions:

Top In-App Purchases

  1. Unlock all Filter and Texture packs$19.99
  2. Carbon Black Collection$3.99
  3. Old Photo Collection$3.99
  4. 20 Grain and Dust Variations$3.99
  5. Duotone Madness$3.99
  6. 10 Magical Bokeh Effects$3.99
  7. 10 Vibrant Light Textures$3.99
  8. 22 Grunge Texture Variations$3.99
  9. 15 Color Fog Textures$3.99

More by Pixel Sheep Studios