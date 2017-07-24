Carbon - Black and White Photo Editor ,B&W Filters
By Pixel Sheep Studios
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
The best B&W photo editor on the App Store. Stunning Black and White filters & effects.
"When you photograph people in color, you photograph their clothes. When you photograph people in black and white, you photograph their souls." - Anon
Carbon is the ultimate addition to your B&W arsenal. An uncluttered app with stunning monochrome filters that will take your work to the next level.
Developed in partnership with a collective of professional photographers, Carbon's minimal feature set allows you to hone in on what is most important in the world of black and white.
What's New in Version 5.6
- Bug fixes
- UI Improvements
Customers Also Bought
- Free
- Category: Photo & Video
- Updated: Jul 24, 2017
- Version: 5.6
- Size: 95.6 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Pixel Sheep Studios LLC
- © Pixel Sheep Studios LLC 2016
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Top In-App Purchases
- Unlock all Filter and Texture packs$19.99
- Carbon Black Collection$3.99
- Old Photo Collection$3.99
- 20 Grain and Dust Variations$3.99
- Duotone Madness$3.99
- 10 Magical Bokeh Effects$3.99
- 10 Vibrant Light Textures$3.99
- 22 Grunge Texture Variations$3.99
- 15 Color Fog Textures$3.99