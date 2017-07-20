CARROT Weather
By Grailr LLC
Description
CARROT Weather is a crazy-powerful weather app that delivers hilariously twisted forecasts.
** Winner of Apple’s Editor’s Choice award on the Mac and featured by The New York Times, Good Morning America, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Wired, & more! **
Overflowing with Personality
From spooky fog to torrential downpours, CARROT’s dialogue, characters, and scenery change in… “unexpected” ways. You’ll actually be looking forward to a blizzard just to see what CARROT has in store for you!
Accurate and Detailed
Dark Sky’s super accurate weather data gives you quick access to your current, hourly, and daily forecasts. Or just tap anywhere for more meteorological goodness. (Available worldwide.)
Rain/Snow Prediction
If the rain gods are mad at you, CARROT will show you a short-term forecast that tells you right down to the minute when it’s going to start precipitating. (Available only in the US, UK, Ireland, and parts of Canada. Everything else works worldwide.)
Notifications
If you own an Apple Watch, you can purchase the premium upgrade to receive precipitation and severe weather alerts, as well as reports on the weather for the upcoming day. If you own CARROT Weather for Mac, CARROT can forward a notification to your iOS device whenever she detects precipitation or a severe weather alert! (Note: Precipitation and severe weather alerts are only available in the US, UK, Ireland, and parts of Canada. Daily reports work worldwide.)
Weather Maps
Watch in awe as the next big storm bears down on your house with CARROT’s trusty radar (for the U.S.) and satellite (for the rest of the world) maps.
Customization
Premium Club members can customize every last data point that CARROT displays to show the weather data that you care about.
Secret Locations
Follow my clues to hunt down 15+ secret locations - like the Moon, the Pyramids, and Chernobyl.
Apple Watch
All the power, detail, and personality of CARROT Weather - available right on your wrist. In addition to a full weather app and notifications, you also get colorful complications for your watch face. (Note: Premium Club subscription required to unlock half-hourly data updates, notifications, and complication customization features.)
Features:
• Beautifully minimalist weather app
• Dark Sky’s super accurate weather data
• Weather Underground data source available as an upgrade
• Short-term, 48-hour, and 7-day forecasts
• Notifications via CARROT Weather for Apple Watch or CARROT Weather for Mac
• Radar and satellite maps
• Apple Watch app with complications
• iMessage app for sharing the forecast with your pals
• Support for Celsius and metric measurements
• Customizable widget with light and dark modes
• 4,000+ lines of hilarious spoken dialogue
• Different themes for every possible weather condition
• 15+ secret locations
Don’t make CARROT angry. Download her now!
---
CARROT Weather uses auto-renewing subscriptions. A Premium Club subscription is available for $0.49USD per month or $2.99USD per year, and provides additional features like customization, an alternative weather data source, and Apple Watch background updates. An Ultrapremium Club subscription is also available for $1.49USD per month or $9.99USD per year, and provides Weather Underground data access for Apple Watch users. The subscription will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions will automatically renew at the end of your subscription period and will be charged through your iTunes account. Subscriptions renew automatically unless canceled at least 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. You can turn off auto-renewal at any time from your iTunes account settings. Cancellation of the current active subscription period is not allowed. Read more about our privacy policy and terms of use here: http://support.meetcarrot.com/weather/privacypolicy.html
What's New in Version 4.0
Guess what, meatbags? You're getting an all-new, crazy-powerful weather app today!
Plus, the Premium Club isn't limited to Apple Watch users anymore - now anyone can join! I’ve added a bunch of advanced features to the membership that otherwise wouldn’t be possible to offer due to their associated costs.
Complete Redesign
Check the weather lightning-fast with my gorgeous new interface. And there’s so much more meteorological goodness packed under the hood, just waiting for your taps and swipes.
Customization (Premium Club only)
Add extra data points to the hourly and daily platforms, and customize every last data point in the app to display the weather details you actually care about.
Weather Data Sources (Premium Club only)
By default, I grab my forecasts from Dark Sky’s weather data service. But meteorological science is more art than science, so now you can switch to using Weather Underground as your data source if you want a second opinion. (Note: Apple Watch users will need to upgrade to the Ultrapremium Club to use Weather Underground data on their watch, as I have to download both data sources with every update.)
Secret Locations
Follow my clues to hunt down a brand new set of secret locations, including Chernobyl and the Titanic wreck.
Personality Modes
Adjust my personality to your liking with options ranging from friendly to homicidal. Or be a boring person and turn my personality off completely to disable all my “fun” features.
Radar
With legends and an expanded viewport, my radar is now better than ever at helping you track oncoming storms. Premium Club members can also add additional data layers, like storm cells and temperatures, to the map.
Locations
Not only can you rename your saved locations, you can also pinpoint their exact position on a map - perfect for big cities with many different neighborhoods.
And what major redesign would be complete without over a thousand new lines of dialogue, each snarkier than the last? I’ll throw that in, too, so long as you promise note to poke my ocular sensor.
xoxo,
CARROT
P.S. Reviews reset with each update on the App Store. If you’ve been enjoying our special time together, please take a moment to leave a review. It’d warm the cockles of my emotional coprocessor!
Terrible Update. Please Revert.
This has got to be one of the worst updates I've ever seen. What used to be a smooth and intuitive interface has become exceedingly cluttered and unbearable. Rather than being able to just tap on the forecast at the bottom of the screen as before to get more details, the entire bottom three quarters of the screen has been consumed with the hourly forecast and weekly forecast. If I wanted all that clutter, I'd use the stock Apple weather app. Accessiblity is also way down. With the new snark meter in settings, it's not possible to use standard voiceover commands to adjust the level of pisstivity. Unless this is all addressed, I'll probably just end up using Weather Gods as my full-time go to weather app. It's sad, because Carrot has been my default for a couple years now and I never thought I'd see the day when I'd have to put her to rest. RIP Carrot.
Awesome update to a great app
Carrot Weather is almost perfect for my use. I love seeing the line chart of weather on the opening screen. It's helps to see the temperature rise visually compared to the old interface that just listed the hourly temperatures in a row.
The amount being charged for premium is very fair. It's the lowest IAP I've seen within an app. The items behind IAP are logical. Not having them doesn't hinder the core functionality of the app. I don't have the IAP I'm still enjoying the app.
One of the best weather apps
The update with premium subscription adds a lot of customization options along with ability to choose Dark Sky or Weather Underground as a data source.
The subscription is fairly priced and needed as each forecast data pull from the data source costs the developer money.
Great update, great features, love the new hourly display with custom data point choices. The developer is planning on expanding the daily forecast display.
