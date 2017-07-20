Description

CARROT Weather is a crazy-powerful weather app that delivers hilariously twisted forecasts.



** Winner of Apple’s Editor’s Choice award on the Mac and featured by The New York Times, Good Morning America, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Wired, & more! **



Overflowing with Personality

From spooky fog to torrential downpours, CARROT’s dialogue, characters, and scenery change in… “unexpected” ways. You’ll actually be looking forward to a blizzard just to see what CARROT has in store for you!



Accurate and Detailed

Dark Sky’s super accurate weather data gives you quick access to your current, hourly, and daily forecasts. Or just tap anywhere for more meteorological goodness. (Available worldwide.)



Rain/Snow Prediction

If the rain gods are mad at you, CARROT will show you a short-term forecast that tells you right down to the minute when it’s going to start precipitating. (Available only in the US, UK, Ireland, and parts of Canada. Everything else works worldwide.)



Notifications

If you own an Apple Watch, you can purchase the premium upgrade to receive precipitation and severe weather alerts, as well as reports on the weather for the upcoming day. If you own CARROT Weather for Mac, CARROT can forward a notification to your iOS device whenever she detects precipitation or a severe weather alert! (Note: Precipitation and severe weather alerts are only available in the US, UK, Ireland, and parts of Canada. Daily reports work worldwide.)



Weather Maps

Watch in awe as the next big storm bears down on your house with CARROT’s trusty radar (for the U.S.) and satellite (for the rest of the world) maps.



Customization

Premium Club members can customize every last data point that CARROT displays to show the weather data that you care about.



Secret Locations

Follow my clues to hunt down 15+ secret locations - like the Moon, the Pyramids, and Chernobyl.



Apple Watch

All the power, detail, and personality of CARROT Weather - available right on your wrist. In addition to a full weather app and notifications, you also get colorful complications for your watch face. (Note: Premium Club subscription required to unlock half-hourly data updates, notifications, and complication customization features.)



Features:

• Beautifully minimalist weather app

• Dark Sky’s super accurate weather data

• Weather Underground data source available as an upgrade

• Short-term, 48-hour, and 7-day forecasts

• Notifications via CARROT Weather for Apple Watch or CARROT Weather for Mac

• Radar and satellite maps

• Apple Watch app with complications

• iMessage app for sharing the forecast with your pals

• Support for Celsius and metric measurements

• Customizable widget with light and dark modes

• 4,000+ lines of hilarious spoken dialogue

• Different themes for every possible weather condition

• 15+ secret locations



Don’t make CARROT angry. Download her now!



---



CARROT Weather uses auto-renewing subscriptions. A Premium Club subscription is available for $0.49USD per month or $2.99USD per year, and provides additional features like customization, an alternative weather data source, and Apple Watch background updates. An Ultrapremium Club subscription is also available for $1.49USD per month or $9.99USD per year, and provides Weather Underground data access for Apple Watch users. The subscription will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions will automatically renew at the end of your subscription period and will be charged through your iTunes account. Subscriptions renew automatically unless canceled at least 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. You can turn off auto-renewal at any time from your iTunes account settings. Cancellation of the current active subscription period is not allowed. Read more about our privacy policy and terms of use here: http://support.meetcarrot.com/weather/privacypolicy.html