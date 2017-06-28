iTunes

Cash Money 20th Anniversary

By UMG Recordings, Inc.

Description

Cash Money Records, the most influential record label in rap music history, is celebrating it's 20th Anniversary in 2017. Recreate and share your own versions of iconic album covers from Juvenile, Big Tymers, Lil Wayne, B.G., Hot Boyz and more using the hundreds of stickers available in the app. Take a behind-the-scenes journey through the hottest videos from the labels catalogue and access exclusive merchandise throughout the 20th Anniversary year.

Cash Money 20th Anniversary Support

What's New in Version 1.0.1

Updated link

Customer Reviews

A-1 App

This app is sweeeeet. Love adding the cash money sign to my pics plus getting news updates is dank.

Super dope

Hilarious. Fave app right now, hella sick. I keep blinging out fam pics. Makes them way better

Amazing

I totally love this app, you guys nailed it!

Cash Money 20th Anniversary
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
Offers iMessage App for iOS
  • Free
  • Category: Music
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.1
  • Size: 71.1 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Cash Money Records
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

