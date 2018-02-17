Screenshots

Description

Casilla is a simple tool that hides and unhides all running applications.

Note:
- All windows are not minimized to the dock but completely hidden from all workspaces.

Customer Reviews

5 out of 5

5 Ratings

5 Ratings

GREAT APP

Lew412

Keep doing your thing, amazing!

Great application!

prodmyst

This app is great when I'm sharing my laptop with a friend or associate. Works like a charm!

Congrat !

Jackiekilla

The app is amazing !

Information

Seller
Dorian Brown
Size
8 MB
Category
Utilities
Compatibility
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© 2018 Suji
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.