Catana Comics Stickers

By Catana Chetwynd

Description

Do you have a phone? Yes, you do! Because you're reading this! Now you can use it to send Catana Comics stickers, the cheapest way to upgrade your phone!

These official Catana Comics stickers are sendable directly through messages and will appear right on your keyboard!

Now, you too can send your significant other adorable messaging stickers while they're sitting right beside you!

Steps to enable the stickers:
1) Install the app!
2) Open an existing conversation thread in Messages or start a new conversation
3) Tap on the App Store icon next to the conversation box (It looks like the letter "A", next to the camera button) and then tap on the three dots to open your app drawer
4) Tap on "Edit" in the upper right hand corner
5) Make sure "Catana Comics Stickers" is enabled
6) Tap "Done" in the upper right hand corner
7) The newly installed sticker pack is now available in your app drawer. Access it by opening the app drawer!

Catana Chetwynd Web Site

What's New in Version 1.1

4 new stickers added with more to come very soon!

Customer Reviews

Just what we wanted!

My girlfriend and I always share catanacomics with each other to brighten up our day. The stickers have been a worthwhile purchase and we use them all the time! I do hope that in coming updates we see more of ‘John’ stickers. Appreciate your work!

Outstanding

I’ve been in love with all these comics for months and months! So happy to finally see stickers! 😍 my hubby and I are just like the couple, which makes me love them even more!! .99 spent well! Keep up the good work! 💜💜

Catana=Love

I’ve loved these comics for the longest time! I send so many to my boyfriend and now I can finally send them through texts! So worth it. Keep them coming girl, you’re the best!

  • Category: Stickers
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.1
  • Size: 2.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Catana Comics
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

