Description

Do you have a phone? Yes, you do! Because you're reading this! Now you can use it to send Catana Comics stickers, the cheapest way to upgrade your phone!



These official Catana Comics stickers are sendable directly through messages and will appear right on your keyboard!



Now, you too can send your significant other adorable messaging stickers while they're sitting right beside you!



Steps to enable the stickers:

1) Install the app!

2) Open an existing conversation thread in Messages or start a new conversation

3) Tap on the App Store icon next to the conversation box (It looks like the letter "A", next to the camera button) and then tap on the three dots to open your app drawer

4) Tap on "Edit" in the upper right hand corner

5) Make sure "Catana Comics Stickers" is enabled

6) Tap "Done" in the upper right hand corner

7) The newly installed sticker pack is now available in your app drawer. Access it by opening the app drawer!