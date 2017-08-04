Chachi's Homemade Food USA
By Amr IT
Description
Find homemade food near you or offer your own special dishes. Exchange contacts with foodies and chefs in your neighborhood and discover a unique social experience. Let your friends know what you are cooking or craving, and enjoy homemade food together.
Join FREE as a chef or a foodie! Here is how it works.
If you are a foodie.
1) Browse by dishes or chefs around.
2) Exchange contacts with the chefs you wish to contact
3) Place your request directly with the chef and work out the details.
If you are a chef.
1) Add your dishes to the app and show off your dishes using the share icon.
2) Local foodies will contact you with their food requests
3) Accept or deny any request you receive from the foodie and work out the details.
What's New in Version 2.3
Bug Fixes and Improvements for reliability and speed.
- Free
- Category: Food & Drink
- Updated: Aug 04, 2017
- Version: 2.3
- Size: 62.2 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Amr it consulting inc.
- © Kamal Saini
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.