iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Chachi's Homemade Food USA by Amr IT, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Chachi's Homemade Food USA

By Amr IT

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Find homemade food near you or offer your own special dishes. Exchange contacts with foodies and chefs in your neighborhood and discover a unique social experience. Let your friends know what you are cooking or craving, and enjoy homemade food together.

Join FREE as a chef or a foodie! Here is how it works.

If you are a foodie.
1) Browse by dishes or chefs around.
2) Exchange contacts with the chefs you wish to contact
3) Place your request directly with the chef and work out the details.

If you are a chef.
1) Add your dishes to the app and show off your dishes using the share icon.
2) Local foodies will contact you with their food requests
3) Accept or deny any request you receive from the foodie and work out the details.

Chachi's Homemade Food USA Support

What's New in Version 2.3

Bug Fixes and Improvements for reliability and speed.

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
Chachi's Homemade Food USA
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Food & Drink
  • Updated:
  • Version: 2.3
  • Size: 62.2 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Kamal Saini
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.
All Versions: