Checkman - The Mobile App Design Checker

By Long Nguyen

Description

Checkman is the unique application that can help you test the UI design accuracy of any mobile/tablet applications.

Let us show you how Checkman makes magic:
- Zoom in on all screens, so you can see all details of elements in a larger view.
- Check if elements are aligned together. Drag a ruler to the sides to figure out whether elements are aligned properly.
- Measure paddings and margins then compare with design mockups.
- Measure distances between two or more elements in different units (Px and Pt)
- Measure dimensions of elements (width and height)
- Never miss any wrong color codes. Just move your finger to anywhere on the screen and witness the magic.

Buy us a cup of coffee and you get your Checkman. You will also get many updates from Checkman Team with more cool features. Tada!

To make sure you have the best experience with our product, let us hear your voice by dropping an email to truonglong88@gmail.com. We'll get back to you right away!

Now DOWNLOAD and let's rate us 5 stars!

Checkman - The Mobile App Design Checker
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • $1.99
  • Category: Productivity
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 40.0 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Checkman Team
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

