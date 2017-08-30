Chipper - Personal and Social Goal Tracker
By Dezeatik, LLC
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Chipper is an app that helps you set and track your long term goals. Pick an activity like running, reading a book, meditation, or a favorite gym exercise and start entering your daily totals. Soon, you'll start seeing trends in your activity and know when you've been away for too long.
Chipper also lets you share your activities and goals with your friends so they can follow your progress, cheer you on, or give you that extra nudge to accomplish your goals.
If you're following your friends' activities, simply tap the 'star' button to send encouragement and they'll see the stars on their end.
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
Very slick design
Works well
- Free
- Category: Productivity
- Released: Aug 30, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 34.0 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Dezeatik, LLC
- © Dezeatik, LLC
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.