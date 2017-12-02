iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Christmas Card 2017 AR by Ubicolor Ltd, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Christmas Card 2017 AR

By Ubicolor Ltd

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Set the scene with your own picture and text and send pictures of it to your family and friends!

This interactive Christmas card is like no other!

Use Augmented reality to send your wishes to your dearest friends and family with a 3D message!

Add your own picture to make it even more personal.

Look around the scene and add more or less snowflakes to it, it's magic!

Merry Xmas to all from the Ubicolor team!

Christmas Card 2017 AR Support

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5
Christmas Card 2017 AR
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Entertainment
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 26.0 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © ubicolor
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

More by Ubicolor Ltd