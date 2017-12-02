Christmas Card 2017 AR
By Ubicolor Ltd

Set the scene with your own picture and text and send pictures of it to your family and friends!
This interactive Christmas card is like no other!
Use Augmented reality to send your wishes to your dearest friends and family with a 3D message!
Add your own picture to make it even more personal.
Look around the scene and add more or less snowflakes to it, it's magic!
Merry Xmas to all from the Ubicolor team!
- Released: Dec 02, 2017
