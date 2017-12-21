Mac App Store

Chroma for Hue

By Aaron Ng

Description

Control your Philips Hue Bulbs in style with Chroma for Philips Hue.

Features:
- Menubar Controls
- Group Support
- Scenes Support
- Zigbee Support
- Handpicked presets for your Philips Hue Bulbs
- Live syncing across multiple platforms.

Note: Chroma for Hue requires the Philips Hue Bulbs or compatible Zigbee bulbs with the Hue Bridge.

Chroma for Hue Support

What's New in Version 3.0

- High Sierra Support
- Zigbee Support
- Scene Support
- Animation Fixes
- Bugfixes

Customer Reviews

Doesn’t work; no color control

This is worthless.

1. The app shows none of my scenes. So I can’t do the most essential thing: change scenes when my phone is not at hand.
2. The menu bar dropdown only allows adjustment to brightness, not change in color or color temperature.
3. The app does not adjust color termperature either! It shows the options for each bulb, but it doesn’t work. I have to get my phone to make the change.

Completely, utterly useless junk.

  • $3.99
  • Category: Utilities
  • Updated:
  • Version: 3.0
  • Size: 4.2 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Aaron Ng 2018
Rated 4+

Compatibility: macOS 10.13 or later, 64-bit processor

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions:

