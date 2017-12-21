Chroma for Hue
By Aaron Ng
Open the Mac App Store to buy and download apps.
Description
Control your Philips Hue Bulbs in style with Chroma for Philips Hue.
Features:
- Menubar Controls
- Group Support
- Scenes Support
- Zigbee Support
- Handpicked presets for your Philips Hue Bulbs
- Live syncing across multiple platforms.
Note: Chroma for Hue requires the Philips Hue Bulbs or compatible Zigbee bulbs with the Hue Bridge.
What's New in Version 3.0
- High Sierra Support
- Zigbee Support
- Scene Support
- Animation Fixes
- Bugfixes
Screenshots
Customer Reviews
Doesn’t work; no color control
This is worthless.
1. The app shows none of my scenes. So I can’t do the most essential thing: change scenes when my phone is not at hand.
2. The menu bar dropdown only allows adjustment to brightness, not change in color or color temperature.
3. The app does not adjust color termperature either! It shows the options for each bulb, but it doesn’t work. I have to get my phone to make the change.
Completely, utterly useless junk.
- $3.99
- Category: Utilities
- Updated: Dec 21, 2017
- Version: 3.0
- Size: 4.2 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Aaron Ng
- © Aaron Ng 2018
Compatibility: macOS 10.13 or later, 64-bit processor