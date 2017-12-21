Doesn’t work; no color control

by Perspicacious

This is worthless.



1. The app shows none of my scenes. So I can’t do the most essential thing: change scenes when my phone is not at hand.

2. The menu bar dropdown only allows adjustment to brightness, not change in color or color temperature.

3. The app does not adjust color termperature either! It shows the options for each bulb, but it doesn’t work. I have to get my phone to make the change.



Completely, utterly useless junk.