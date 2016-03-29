Civil War: 1861
By HexWar Games Ltd
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Civil War: 1861 covers the opening battles of the American Civil War. The game covers both the small and large actions of that momentous year, starting with the battle at 'Big Bethel', on to the comparatively vast engagements at 'Bull Run' and 'Wilson's Creek'.
In 1861 both sides have plenty of volunteer recruits who, though enthusiastic, lack battlefield experience. On the weaponry side much of the equipment still belongs to the Napoleonic Era with a plethora of muzzle loading, smoothbore artillery.
Many of the commanders, who most would identify as the leaders the civil war armies, are still junior officers in the engagements recreated in this game. Command the Union or Confederate forces in these key battles.
Can you change history? Good luck and on to battle!
● 8 Mission Tutorial Campaign
● 3 Mission Opening Shots! Campaign
● 4 Mission Conflaguration! Campaign
● 4 Mission Total Resolve Campaign
● Includes battles based on historic events.
● Play the missions as either Union or Confederate.
● 8 Unique Civil War Units:
- Infantry with Muskets.
- Infantry with Rifled Muskets.
- Artillery.
- Generals.
- Dismounted and Mounted Cavalry.
● Changeable unit formations and tactics.
● Generals can attach to units to increase morale.
● More capable Veteran units and unreliable raw units.
● 3 difficulty settings.
● Detailed Combat Analysis.
● Flank Attacks .
● Map Zoom .
● Strategic Movement.
● Game Center Achievements and Leaderboards.
● Universal App (Works on iPhone & iPad)!
● Hours of Gameplay!
Find us on Facebook - facebook.com/HexWar
Follow us on Twitter - @HexWarGames
Thank you for supporting our games!
© 2015 HexWar Games Ltd.
What's New in Version 1.1
Fixed spelling error of the Conflagration campaign.
Notify messages in game are now clearer.
High quality images added for iPhone 6 and iPad Pro.
Customer Reviews
Nice game
This is my third HexWar Civil War game and it is good. Only one glitch, when I downloaded the game no icon showed up. To access it I am forced into going back through the App Store. What's up with that?
Excellent game
I enjoy all their small Civil War battle games. Thanks for the fun battles.
- $0.99
- Category: Games
- Updated: Mar 29, 2016
- Version: 1.1
- Size: 203 MB
- Seller: HexWar Games Ltd
- © 2015 HexWar Games Ltd
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.