Description

After Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina, fell to the Union, in early 1865, Jefferson Davis belatedly handed over the supreme command or the army to General Lee. This could not stop the Union armies pressing on through North Carolina, capturing Fayetteville, Bentonville, Goldsboro and Raleigh by mid-April.



Exhausted by the Union siege of Petersburg and Richmond, Lee's forces made a last attempt at resistance, attacking and capturing Fort Stedman on March 25. A rapid counterattack reversed the victory, however, and on the night of April 2nd the Confederate army finally evacuated Richmond. For most of the next week, the Union army pursued the Confederates along the Appomattox River, exhausting any chance of escape. Grant accepted Lee's surrender at Appomattox Court House on April 9th. Sherman accepted Johnston's surrender at Durham Station, North Carolina on April 26th, finally ending the American Civil War, and to slavery in the United States of America.



● 7 Mission Tutorial Campaign

● 5 Mission Twilight Campaign, including the battles of;

- Fort Fisher

- Monroe's Crossroads

- Averasboro

- Bentonville

- Fort Stedman

● 5 Mission Dissolution Campaign, including the battles of;

- Lewis Farm

- White Oak Road

- Selma

- Sutherland Station

- Namozine Church

● 1 optional hypothetical mission based on a break-out from Richmond!

● Play all but the tutorial missions as either Union or Confederate.

● 8 Unique Civil War Units:

- Infantry with Smoothbore Muskets.

- Infantry with Rifled Muskets.

- Artillery.

- Generals.

- Dismounted and Mounted Cavalry.

● Changeable unit formations and tactics.

● Generals can attach to units to increase morale.

● More capable Veteran units and unreliable raw units.

● 3 difficulty settings.

● Detailed Combat Analysis.

● Flank Attacks .

● Map Zoom .

● Strategic Movement.

● Universal App (Works on iPhone & iPad)!

● Hours of Gameplay!



Find us on Facebook - facebook.com/HexWar

Follow us on Twitter - @HexWarGames



Thank you for supporting our games!



© 2016 HexWar Games Ltd.