iPhone Screenshots

Description

Change the way you listen and love music.

Join the community, discover and share talented artists. It’s free, ad-free and it’s pretty cool !

You love some artists ? Add them to your favorite artists.

You are an artist ? Sign-in in 1 minute, import your music from Soundcloud and receive love from your fans.

We’re waiting for you.

What's New

Version 1.6.1

Hey artists, there was a little issue with Soundcloud that has been fixed. It’s time to put your latest release right?

Information

Seller
Weon Music
Size
76.9 MB
Category
Music
Compatibility
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English, French, Spanish
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© Cleek
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

You May Also Like

MOUV’

Music

Delicieuse Musique

Music

Radio FG Officielle

Music

Vampr

Music

Arpist

Music

Tap That Tempo

Music