Clinical Advisor is the first app created specifically for nurse practitioners and physician assistants, from the publishers of the number one print journal for these healthcare professionals. The CA app was designed to be the essential resource for NPs and PAs at the point-of-care. It provides daily healthcare news, the latest clinical cases, treatment review articles, opinions in medicine, CE/CME courses and drug information all in an elegant and simple design.
The Clinical Advisor app aggregates the best NP and PA information from several partners including free CME/CE courses from myCME.com and drug information from NPPR/PAPR, plus all of the content from our website and print journal.
With the Clinical Advisor app you can:
• Take Derm Dx Quizzes to learn about difficult-to-identify dermatology conditions, and then see how you performed against your peers.
• Use Medical Calculators to assess liver function, convert HbA1C to mean plasma glucose, evaluate BP, determine BMI and more.
• Read the latest news about breakthrough treatments, disease outbreaks, drug approvals and recalls, and clinical research.
• Use the Medical Slideshows to educate patients in-office about clinically relevant topics, including the detrimental effects of smoking, the benefits of breastfeeding, diabetes complications and healthy lifestyle tips, etc.
• Access hundreds of NP- and PA-specific accredited courses from the myCME education library and claim your certificate instantly.
• Search the NPPR/PAPR drug database
Don’t forget to register for the monthly updates to get the latest clinical cases, CME/CE courses and drug information!!
Various minor bug fixes and performance improvements
Great app!
So happy I found this app. Great articles with no snags. I like how it keeps track of CE's but wish the articles I read would have a check mark or something to indicate I read them. Overall, great app!
Articles are great
Articles are great. Would like the ability to print and if there was a way that articles were sorted by category, that would be beneficial.
Happy with the CA app
I'm happy I found this app. It has many fascinating articles about new developments in healthcare. I check it almost daily now.
