Clocker is designed to help you keep track of your friends and colleagues in different time zones. -> Search from thousands of cities/street and time zones -> Customize what you want to see in the menu bar -> Add notes to your timezones -> Edit time zones with your own labels -> Time Slider -> Set Reminders for a particular time in different timezone -> Keyboard Shortcuts -> Sunrise and Sunset -> Drag and drop time zones to rearrange, sort by time difference, relative dates and plenty of customization options. If you've any feedback for me, please feel free to mail at abhishekbanthia@me.com

1. Start at Login fix - (If it doesn't work for you, try resetting) 2. Set reminders for different timezones 3. Quickly see your upcoming meetings (Meetings comes from built-in macOS Calendar app) 4. Pin the panel right from the menubar 5. Extra options for timezones are more discoverable 6. Added tooltip for which makes longer notes easy to read 7. Fixed keyboard shortcuts not working on restart 8. Fixed vertical scroller issue 9. Window width is much bigger to fit your ever increasing label length

Customer Reviews

Does just what I wanted it to do! by smlmac My daughter’s family lives half a world away, and I wanted an easy way to see what there local time was. I could figure it in my head, but this is much, much easier! I was able to configure it to show the place name, abbreviated date, and the local time in 12 hour mode with AM and PM. It has many other configuration options. Great app!

Perfect for working across timezones by Farandco I work with teams acorss several timezones. This app is invaluable because allows me to reference current local times when setting appointments or deadlines. The “future” function is fantastic as well! I have it open at login and set to see at least 5 timezones with the at-a-glance calendar function activated. Great app! Give it a try!