Cluster - Collect daily inspiration
By Tunde Adegoroye
Description
Cluster is an application built to help you collect inspiration for your next design creative project. The application features the following:
- Sources from Dribbble, Behance, Pexels & Flickr.
- View posts from each source.
- Add posts to a collection.
- Share posts onto either Facebook or Twitter.
- Beautiful and simple UI.
- Create collections, to manage posts.
This application was built for my iOS development module at university.
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Social Networking
- Released: May 14, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 34.9 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Tunde Adegoroye
- © 2017 Tunde Adegoroye
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.