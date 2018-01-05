Color My Music
By Eric David Smith
Welcome to Color My Music. A Colorful Music Discovery App created by Eric David Smith in Brooklyn, NY.
Discover and listen to over 30 million tracks in Spotify by simply selecting a color from a color picker.
With Color My Music, you'll soon discover that your favorite colors not only look amazing, but sound amazing as well.
There are 16,777,216 colors in the RGB spectrum - so you can forget traditional searching by genre or artist name - we want your musical journey to be explored through a whole new lens made up of vibrant colors.
Stay tuned for new ways to discover music through color in our next release.
