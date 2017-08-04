iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Core Speed Dialing by Manuel Rappard, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Core Speed Dialing

By Manuel Rappard

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Core is the best way to get in touch with your favourite contact. Place a call with just one click instantly without having to search through your list of contacts.

Core Speed Dialing Support

What's New in Version 1.2

- Update with Apple's new Terms: When a third party application invokes openURL: on a tel://, facetime://, or facetime-audio:// URL, iOS displays a prompt and requires user confirmation before dialing.

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
Core Speed Dialing
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Utilities
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.2
  • Size: 1.2 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Manuel Rappard
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

More iPhone Apps by Manuel Rappard