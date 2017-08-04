Core Speed Dialing
By Manuel Rappard
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Core is the best way to get in touch with your favourite contact. Place a call with just one click instantly without having to search through your list of contacts.
What's New in Version 1.2
- Update with Apple's new Terms: When a third party application invokes openURL: on a tel://, facetime://, or facetime-audio:// URL, iOS displays a prompt and requires user confirmation before dialing.
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Utilities
- Updated: Aug 04, 2017
- Version: 1.2
- Size: 1.2 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Manuel Rappard
- © Manuel Rappard
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.