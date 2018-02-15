Crypto Bird is a great companion app for people who follows news and tweets on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto, Blockchain, and related topics.



Here are the benefits:



1. Easily swipe through Crypto topics and coins, smartly sorted and organized!

2. Smartly sorted, and track tweets from daily/weekly curated crypto influencers

3. Track Bitcoin, Ethereum, ICOs, tokens, and more insights!

4. Don’t miss out on what top influencers have to say about your favorite crypto



Here is how it works:



1. You can view Bitcoin and Ethereum tweets from influencers by swiping right

2. You can view Settings for more options (e.g. add pages) by swiping all the way left

3. Tap on each tweet to automatically opens Twitter to view replies and more



That’s it. It’s that simple!



Essentially this is a 3rd party Twitter app, with the main focus to provide a better way to navigate tweets based on topics e.g. smartly sorted and organized, removing clutter of unrelated tweets from the respective topics within a collection of twitter influencers. The user experience is the essential part as well, users can just swipe through topics easily with great focus on the content.



Currently supported crypto or tokens symbols to track in the app, are from CMC Top 1000 list. This includes popular list of symbols like bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), ripple (XRP), bitcoin cash (BCH), litecoin (LTC), neo (NEO), stellar (XLM), eos (EOS), iota (MIOTA) , nem (XEM) and more in the Top 1000.