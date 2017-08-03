Cryptonomy 4+
PIIYM Labs
Description
Cryptonomy is the largest social network for crypto-enthusiasts!
It is built by crypto-enthusiasts, for crypto-enthusiasts, with the idea that discovering and engaging with crypto-related communities, projects, and people, should be easier.
By using the "wisdom of the crowd", you will be able to more efficiently detected quality content, and ignore fake-news, FUD and fraud.
Why is this important? In the ultra-dynamic world of crypto, the decisions you make are extremely directly affect your pocket. Cryptonomy makes it easier for you to get authentic information when it matters most.
Here are some key features that are available on Cryptonomy:
Key features:
• Trending crypto-communities based on social volume, trading volume, etc
• Home feed with news, forum posts, reviews, and announcements for every crypto-communities
• "Discover" page where you can easily find out about new communities based on a variety of categories
• Each community has its own page where you can see its rating, general information, reviews, forum posts, news, and a live chat room.
• Portfolio tracker with complete info for more than 2000 crypto-currencies and 10000 conventional stocks
Cryptonomy is a free application with features that allow users to engage in the world of crypto. In addition to these features, users can enjoy premium features with Cryptonomy Pro:
- Payments will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase
- You can choose between a monthly or yearly Cryptonomy Pro Early Backer subscription
- Cryptonomy Pro Early Backer costs $6.99 monthly, $49.99 annually (prices can vary depending on your country)
- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase
- Your subscription will automatically renew, unless you have turned off auto-renewal at least 24 hours before the end of the current period
- When your subscription auto-renews, the same iTunes Account as the initial purchase will be charged the same amount as the initial purchase
- After cancelling your subscription, your subscription will remain active until the end of the purchased period
- Terms of Use: https://www.cryptonomynow.com/termsofservice
What's New
Version 2.02
- Posts now include images
- News items contain preview content
- Bug fixes, ui adjustments and performance improvements
Ratings and Reviews
A Must Have!!!
Scuba*Dad
This is by far the best application interface to keep track with not only the cryptos that you want to watch. But also the easiest interface to add your portfolio’s of what you’ve bought and for how much in keeping track of your profits and losses. This cuts out a step of having to log onto an exchange to see what’s going on with your funds. This will give you a sigh of relief to know what’s going on at all times with current up to date prices. I’d recommend this to everyone! I’ve been doing this for a long time and I’ve been through a lot of different apps.
My go to app for crypto
Nadeeeeen
Thanks for building this great tool. I use it everyday and is a simple but quick way to check the pulse on my crypto investments along with the rest of the markets. I'm excited for the new upcoming features as well!
Finally !!!
bjherma
I finally found the ultimate app covering the crypto currencies !!!! I am now able to get all the information I need under one roof !!!! All that's missing the ability to trade. Hope that this will come soon....
