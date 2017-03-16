iTunes

iTunes

Culture Concorde

By Pierre Bresson

Description

Discover incredible songs, carefully selected, crafted in a gorgeous minimalist application.

You can play three categories of music: chillwave, funky house and deep house.

This app is free, the main idea behind this project is to share good vibes and unknown/emerging talents.

  • Free
  • Category: Music
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 21.9 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Pierre Bresson
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

