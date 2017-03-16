Culture Concorde
By Pierre Bresson
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Discover incredible songs, carefully selected, crafted in a gorgeous minimalist application.
You can play three categories of music: chillwave, funky house and deep house.
This app is free, the main idea behind this project is to share good vibes and unknown/emerging talents.
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
- Free
- Category: Music
- Released: Mar 16, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 21.9 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Pierre Bresson
- © Pierre Bresson
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.