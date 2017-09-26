Cuteness Emoji's Stickers
By El Mehdi LAIDOUNI
Description
Welcome to Cuteness Emoji's Stickers.
This emoji app is optimized for iOS11.
Here is What you get inside the Emoji App:
Set of unique Emoji's
Cute Panda Stickers
Now you can spice them up your texting with Emoji using this app.
Use our beautiful EmojiArt to impress your friends, family or classmate.
Enjoy & share real art with your friends via iMessage.
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
- Free
- Category: Stickers
- Released: Sep 26, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 2.6 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: El Mehdi LAIDOUNI
- © El Mehdi LAIDOUNI
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.