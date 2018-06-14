Dark Mode makes your browser more comfortable, enjoyable and cool by changing the colour scheme to make web pages easier to read. Works especially well for people working during the night or in low light environments.



HOW TO USE IT

• Once you activate the extension all websites will display a darker theme

• Just press the tool bar button and you can change the theme to a softer or a mono theme

• You can also deactivate the theme for a specific site or from all sites



FEATURES

• A simple and powerful Safari extension

• Choose between 3 themes: Dark, Soft Dark or Mono

• You can deactivate Dark Mode for any website (if you do not like the theme on it) while keeping the mode on for the rest



SUPPORT

We read your support emails every day, day by day.

Write with confidence any question, feedback or complain and you will receive an answer in a very short period of time.