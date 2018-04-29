Dawn Calendar 4+
Lighten up your days
Eric Lee
Description
Dawn is the elegantly minimal calendar for you to organize everything.
With integrated to-dos, reminders, subtasks, and more, Dawn’s mission is to revolutionize the calendar to not only manage your events but to manage entire days.
A DAY IN LIFE WITH DAWN
Start your day with confidence: Dawn will lay out your to-dos and events on your homepage for your convenience.
Understand your busy days with the calendar Heatmap.
View and adjust upcoming events with Dawn’s intuitive Timeline.
As the day goes by, check off your to-dos and watch them disappear one by one from your list.
Have “Groceries” as one of your to-dos? Build a grocery list right under this task with Subtasks.
At the end of the day, Dawn celebrates your accomplishment of completing your day.
Visit the Activity page to get a summary of your day and understand where your time is spent and how productive you are.
Features in a nutshell:
- Calendar sync
- Reminders sync
- Today page
- Integrated to-dos and reminders
- Subtasks
- Calendar Heatmap
- Intuitive timeline
- Statistical records
- Beautiful interface
DESIGN
Extremely pleasing to look at, Dawn’s design takes inspiration from nature’s organized complexity. Feel at ease like the calming waves of the seaside, stay organized like the woods of an evergreen forest. Dawn does not compromise: it is both minimal and comprehensive.
FRESH
Dawn is constantly updated with exciting new features that evolves the app. We commit ourselves to make Dawn frustration free with constant performance improvements and bug fixes.
For support and suggestions, email us at support@enulus.com and we'll hear you out as your satisfaction is of our utmost importance!
"Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort." - Paul J. Meyer
What's New
Version 1.2.1
Version 1.2.1, The Beginning of Dawn's Expansion
- NEW: Location management for events
Version 1.2 changes:
- NEW: View and edit Calendar and Reminder notes
- Algorithm changes for faster startup times
Questions or concerns? Contact me (the dev) at support@enulus.com and I'll personally provide you with support!
Ratings and Reviews
Clean AF
Davidzlive
Ditch that stock calendar.. This one goes above and beyond.
Developer Response
Very glad you enjoy Dawn's design! If you ever encounter any issues with any of my apps, never hesitate to contact me at support@enulus.com and I'll personally assist you with the concerns. Good day to you!
Great app
Anuel2bleAOficial
Love it!
Developer Response
Very glad you're enjoying Dawn! If you ever encounter any issues with any of my apps, never hesitate to contact me at support@enulus.com and I'll personally assist you with the concerns. Good day to you!
ok
Doosnets
amazing despite the fact that it fails to save some of my plans
Developer Response
Thanks for the feedback! I'll keep working to iron out the bugs and get this fixed as soon as possible. If you ever encounter any issues with any of my apps, never hesitate to contact me at support@enulus.com and I'll personally assist you with the concerns!
